More than half of internet users in Brazil (62%) only access the network via their mobile device. In absolute numbers, there are 92 million people using a type of access considered quite limited by specialists. The data were revealed by the survey on the use of information and communication technologies in Brazilian households – ICT Households 2022, launched this Tuesday (16th) by the Internet Management Committee in Brazil (CGI.br).

The new edition of the survey reveals that internet use only via cell phone predominates among women (64%), among blacks (63%) and browns (67%), and among those belonging to classes D and E (84%). . In all, the country reached the mark of 149 million Internet users, of which 142 million access the network every day or almost every day. Another 7 million have lower frequencies of use and there are an estimated 36 million people who do not have access to the internet.

+ 19% of the Brazilian population did not access the internet in 2022

TIC Domicílios is a face-to-face sample survey carried out with 20,688 individuals aged 10 years or older and in 23,292 households across the country. The collection period was from June to October 2022. The survey is carried out by the Regional Center for Studies for the Development of the Information Society (Cetic.br) of the Information and Coordination Center of Ponto BR (NIC.br).

For the first time, the survey investigated the digital skills of internet users, regardless of the device used to access the network. Until then, the survey only evaluated the skills of those who used the computer.

One of the most revealing data from the survey is that only 37% of people who access the network only by cell phone check the information received. This number rises to 51% in the overall average and to 74% among users who connect through more than one device, such as cell phones and computers.

“In general, in all the digital skills investigated by the ICT Households survey, better results were verified among internet users who access the network through multiple devices than among those who access it exclusively via cell phone”, evaluates the research coordinator Fabio Storino, information analyst at Cetic.br and NIC.br, in response to Brazil Agency.

A similar situation was observed when respondents were asked if they had adopted security measures, such as strong passwords or two-step verification, to protect devices and accounts. In this case, only 33% of those who access the network exclusively via cell phone adopted these measures, while among users who access the network via multiple devices, the proportion rose to 69%.

misinformation

According to Storino, this scenario has important implications for the country’s development, both with regard to the new digital transformation underway and in aspects of deepening disinformation.

“In the specific case of verification of information online using a cell phone, there are limitations linked to both the device itself and the data plan associated with it: according to TIC Domicílios, 64% of individuals who own a cell phone have a prepaid plan. For many of these users, the consumption of the news that arrives through the messaging application is limited to the information that appears there (title, subtitle, photo) and there is not enough mobile data to open the complete story. This certainly has impacts for these users and for society as a whole, as we have seen in recent years”, he adds.

The cell phone was a fundamental device for increasing internet access in Brazil and in the world, explains the research coordinator. Currently, cell phones are used by 99% of internet users in the country.

“Until 2014, the computer was the device most used to access the internet, by 80% of users. Since then, many of the new users accessed exclusively via cell phone. Today, the computer is the access device for 38% of users, losing ground even to television, mentioned by 55% of users”, he observes.

The release of ICT Households 2022, an annual survey by CGI.br, takes place amid negotiations to vote on Bill (PL) 2630, known as PL for Fake News, which removed from the House agenda of Deputies two weeks ago after difficulties in putting together political agreements for its approval, in addition to strong opposition of big tech companiesthe Big Techs.

The text establishes the Brazilian Law of Freedom, Responsibility and Transparency on the Internet, with norms and transparency mechanisms for providers of social networks, search engines and instant messages, as well as guidelines for their use.

connectivity

The presence of internet in Brazilian households remained stable between 2021 and 2022, reaching 60 million households, which corresponds to 80% of all households in the country. According to the survey, a situation of stability was verified in the presence of connections in households in urban (82%) and rural areas (68%) and in all social strata analyzed: class A (100% of households connected), B (97 %), C (87%) and D and E (60%).

Cable or optical fiber remains the main type of connection in Brazil, present in 38 million households, predominantly in the South Region, where 72% of households adopt this technology. The North region has the highest proportion of households whose main connection is via the 3G or 4G mobile network (27%).

Among the connected households, 16% share the connection with the neighboring household. This situation is more common in rural areas (27%), in the North (21%) and Northeast (22%) of Brazil and in classes C (16%) and D and E (25%).

“For many years, the focus of digital inclusion policies was on universal access, on service coverage in the territory, on aspects of competition in the provision of internet services. Today, 80% of households have access to the Internet and 81% of the population aged 10 years or more use the Internet. But even for those who have already overcome the access barrier, aspects of the quality of this access affect the appropriation of the benefits arising from the use of the network. In 2022, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) announced digital connectivity goals for 2030 with a focus on universal and meaningful connectivity”, analyzes Fabio Storino.

In the case of households without access to the network, which total 36 million people, the price of the service was mentioned by the interviewees as the main reason (28%) for not connecting, followed by lack of skill (26%) and lack of interest (16%).

shopping and activities online

The new edition of TIC Domicílios also released results on e-commerce and activities most performed by users online. The internet shopping questionnaire was last applied in the 2018 survey.

The study showed, for example, that 67 million internet users purchased products and services over the internet in 2022. Activity remained high, even after the end of social distancing measures imposed by the covid-19 pandemic.

“With the health crisis caused by the new coronavirus and the consequent social isolation, there has been an increase in the proportion of people who buy onlinea proportion that was maintained in 2022. There was also an increase in the types of products purchased over the internet, revealing a change in the profile of e-commerce in the country in recent years”, says Storino.

The purchase of clothing, shoes and sporting goods was cited by 64% of internet users in 2022. Next come products for the home and appliances (54%) and food and food products (44%).

Regarding the services performed online, the ones that grew the most from 2018 to 2022 were: ordering a taxi or drivers in apps (from 32% to 40%); pay for movies or series on the internet (from 28% to 38%); and order meals from websites or applications (from 12% to 33%).

The most used form of payment for purchases in the digital environment in 2022 was credit card (73%). Pix, the digital payment service launched at the end of 2020, was in second place (66%): the method was used by 44 million Brazilians for purchases onlineincluding 23 million from class C and 5 million from classes D and E.

The survey also shows that more than half (51%) of respondents made inquiries, payments or other financial transactions on the internet in 2022. Regarding multimedia activities, watching videos, programs, movies or series online was the most prevalent, reaching 80% of users.

