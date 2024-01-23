The novel of the technician Cali America is about to end, as it is announced that there is already an agreement for the Venezuelan Cesar Farías takes charge of the Valle del Cauca team, but the issue does not end there.

After a week of many rumors, the departure of Lucas Gonzalezthe option of having the Chilean Arturo vidal and the possibility of hiring Ricardo Gareca, The Cali cast will close the strategist who was with Aguilas Doradas last year.

(Pan American Games: Olympic Committee responds to Petro after letter from Panam Sports)(Pan American Games: the letter that federations sent to President Gustavo Petro)

What happened?

It is clear that the Gareca issue is not closed, at least to 'find the culprit' so that the operation changes course and the Argentine does not reach Cali.

Tulio Gomez, maximum shareholder of the club, in an interview he gave to the Smoke Free Zone in Cali, spoke clearly and sentenced Marcela Gomez, his daughter, whom he accused of having made a mistake.

The president of the American team, in a video hours after the communication in which she said that González was no longer the coach, said that they gave up on going for Vidal and that they would aim to hire Gareca, something that did not happen.

Arturo Vidal and Tulio Gómez.

“I told Marcela 'we're done with Vidal, we're not holding an auction here.' Vidal and the agent behaved like gentlemen, but we gave up on that contract. We have a good friendship with Gareca and he said 'Let's go with Gareca' and he announced it,” commented the leader.

And he added: “The Federation already said, 'oh, like that, this is the coach we want, let's speed up.' They criticize us for doing and not doing. She made a mistake, because she thought it was already a fact.”

Finally, Gareca will not sit on the American bank, which has everything ready to announce Farías as the new coach.

(Pan American Games: Gustavo Petro reacts to a letter sent to him by Panam Sports)