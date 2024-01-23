Business deals | The Finnish owner wants to get rich – That's why foreigners are snapping up companies from the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

It is easy to buy companies abroad in Finland, because Finns are exceptionally eager to sell them. In Sweden, the same would not be possible.

A pet supply company Last November, Musti Group was involved in a deep scandal. The dog food it sold had sickened numerous pets, and the company's crisis communication had also failed. As a result of the crisis, social media was filled with messages from enraged dog owners, and at the same time the company's stock plunged wildly downhill.

