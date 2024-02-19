María Isabel López Francis, 24 years old, was declared dead about a week ago at the Nuevo Amanecer hospital in the municipality of Bilwi, Nicaragua. However, the woman's paternal relatives they dug up the body and for five days they have been praying to him because they believe she will come back to life.

This case, according to the portal alertworldnewshas caused commotion in the community of Waspam, on the Northern Caribbean Coast of Nicaragua.

María Isabel's relatives continue to watch over her body in their home in the community of Saklin, hold services and do not stop praying.

The hope that the woman can be resurrected It is based on the fact that these days the body has shown signs of a momentary reaction, according to the media. Channel 10.

The community has expressed its solidarity with the relatives and is providing them with provisions to keep vigil.

'The body has not decomposed'

The faith that a miracle works is fueled by a fact that, if true, would be extraordinary: after several days the body has no signs of decomposition, according to María Isabel's relatives.

Due to the alleged preservation of the body, some people believe that it could be a case of catalepsy.

So far, Nicaraguan health authorities have not issued any statement clarifying the cause of the woman's death. and they have not commented on the fact that they have unearthed her with the faith that she was resurrected.

