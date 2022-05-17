Home page World

Of: Anna Lorenz

Pope Francis wants tequila for a reason. A video shows the curious request of the head of the church and makes millions of people laugh around the world.

Vatican – Pope Francis is perhaps associated with holy water or altar wine. But the request for tequila? The wish of the head of the church for a glass of the Mexican brandy goes around the world – it is not the first statement by the pontiff that suggests an affinity for the spirit.

Tequila for health – Pope Francis amuses the masses with an unusual request

During an audience at the Vatican, a group of Mexican priests got the chance to ask Pope Francis, who was traveling in the popemobile, about his state of health. The head of the church has been suffering from pain for a long time – he had several audiences and other appointments, like AFP reported having to cancel due to a ligament injury in his right knee and chronic arthritis.

The pontiff, who, according to his doctor, should take it easy and has often had to use a wheelchair, was obviously in a good mood. When asked how his knee was doing, he replied to the future pastor, Rodrigo Fernández de Castro, that it was “moody” – the candidate for the priesthood captured the conversation on video. This also shows the curious request of the 85-year-old. “Do you know what I need for my leg? A little tequila!” the pope quipped, drawing a lot of laughter for his joke about the medicine needed to ease his ailments.

Tequila for the pontiff – Pope Francis reveals fondness for Mexican spirits

The video of the pope asking for tequila, which de Castro posted on the social media platform TikTok, predictably went around the world at lightning speed – millions of people are now celebrating the pontiff’s joke. “Pope Francis, do you like tequila?”, one user commented with the answer he gave himself: “Don’t like – love!” – an allusion to the legendary quote from the Disney classic “The Lion King 2”. Followers from all over the world call the head of the church “cute”, “simply likeable” or a “wild dog”. But critical voices also have their say. “He is not holy” – many comments that Pope Francis finds too liberal and nonchalant in the exercise of his position as Holy Father are thrown into this horn. More conservative parts of the faith community have often not been enthusiastic about the reform efforts of the pontiff.

With regard to his favorite spirits, Pope Francis still makes no secret of his affinity for tequila. He has said it loudly in the past AFP his fondness for the Mexican national drink. He joked in 2016 on a trip to Mexico, when an enthusiastic priest called out to him: “We’re waiting for you!” grinning: “With or without tequila?” (askl with AFP)