The sixth appointment of the format will be aired tonight 17 May at 7.30 pm ‘Protect your tomorrow‘the information path of Banca Mediolanum for raise awareness among savers and families on the importance of insurance protection. The event is hosted at the Irccs Humanitas Clinical Institute Congress Center with the following guests: Alberto Mantovani, President of the Humanitas Research Foundation; Giulio Tremonti, President of Aspen Istitute Italia; Marco Mazzucco, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Assistance; Alexia Bertuzzi – Humanitas Cancer Center Oncologist and Head of the Aya project; Anna Torretta, Mountain Guide of the Courmayeur Guide Company; Massimo Doris, CEO of Banca Mediolanum; Alessandro Marchesi, Head of Commercial Credit and Protection Development at Banca Mediolanum. Led by Laura Gioia, journalist of Tgcom24.

The event can be followed in streaming on all Banca Mediolanum’s social and web platforms starting at 7.30 pm. “We have a responsibility to secure the lives of individuals and families through financial and asset planning that always starts first of all with insurance coverage from risks and contingencies. This is what I ask of all my Family Bankers for each of our clients. This is why we continue relentlessly in awareness-raising initiatives such as today’s with the aim of creating greater awareness in the public towards a topic of such high social relevance, “he comments Massimo Doris Chief Executive Officer of Banca Mediolanum.

“We are here to reflect on theme of protection and attention to health. I like to point out that immunity and vaccinations constitute a safety belt for the individual and the whole of humanity. Covid-19 reminded us of this. These areas of biomedical research also represent hope for addressing still unsolved problems, such as therapeutic cancer vaccines, “he comments. Alberto Mantovani, President of the Humanitas Foundation for Research.

The meeting was also an opportunity to give life to a new collaboration: The Mediolanum Onlus Foundation will in fact support the Aya project through the Humanitas Research Foundation. The Aya program, developed and supported by a team of doctors and researchers led by Dr. Alexia F. Bertuzzi, head of sarcomas and neuroendocrine tumors at the Humanitas Cancer Center, directed by Prof. Armando Santoro, aims to respond to the needs psychosocial and clinical studies of a particular group of cancer patients: adolescents and young adults (Aya, Adolescents and Young Adults), included in the age group between 16 and 39 years.

These patients represent “no man’s land”, halfway between the pediatric and the adult worldwhere the incidence (about 1 million new cases per year worldwide), the clinical and biological characteristics of the oncological disease (“rare tumors”), the need for a treatment path in specialized centers and a specific follow-up have required the development of dedicated programs in the world.

“We thank the Mediolanum Foundation for the attention to our young cancer patients of the Aya group. The studies we are carrying out will give us the opportunity to better understand unique pathologies of their kind. With your help we will be able to respond to the countless needs that are still unanswered. of young people, “he comments Alexia Bertuzzi, Humanitas Cancer Center oncologist and Aya project manager.