The Paris Saint-Germain coach, Luis Enrique, surprised the press and fans this Thursday by offering a conference from the plane live on Twitchwhich took the team to Doha, where they will compete in the Champions Trophy against Monaco next Sunday.

“It’s different!” the Asturian exclaimed in a funny tone. This innovative initiative was carried out in collaboration with Qatar Airways and SpaceX’s Starlink technology, which provided an ultra-fast and uninterrupted Wi-Fi connection to broadcast the event live for the first time. Live PSG at about 10,600 meters high (35,000 feet).

“It is true that I like novelty, and what we are doing today, this press conference on the plane, is totally innovative,” commented Luis Enrique. The Brazilian Marquinhos also participated in the press conference and was able to enjoy the experience.

The Asturian coach liked the inspiring experience PSG

The PSG coach highlighted, from above, that the team begins the new year “with the same ambitions and many great events await us” and emphasized the importance of the Trophée des Champions against Monaco as a “starting point” of the second half of the season.

Regarding the winter transfer market, Luis Enrique was cautious, although he acknowledged that it is difficult to access which players in the middle of the season. “We are always open to improving our team, but we know that signing great players in January can be complicated,” he said.

PSG cannot stumble in the remainder of the Champions League

The Spaniard also addressed the team’s situation in the Champions League. The Parisians cannot stumble because their continuity is at stake. “We are aware that we must fight for our survival in Europe,” he commented, referring to the upcoming matches against Manchester City and Stuttgart.

The team is outside the top 24 positions that allow it to remain alive in Europe and a defeat at this critical moment, with two days left, could mean disaster for the Asturian.

This tour, called Visit Qatar 2025includes not only the match against Monaco but also promotional and training activities.

