4,500 people face the fifth winter without electricity in the Cañada Real of Madrid

On the outskirts of Madrid, more than 4,500 people survive in Europe’s largest illegal settlement in conditions reminiscent of another era. For the last four years, sectors V and VI of Cañada Real have been plunged into darkness, deprived of electricity since Naturgy interrupted the supply on October 2, 2020. The crisis has aggravated the situation of social inequality and inhumane conditions experienced in the dozens of shacks located near the M-50.

La Cañada Real is an old livestock route that crosses the municipalities of Coslada, Rivas-Vaciamadrid and Madrid. Originally, the area was used for the transportation of livestock, but starting in the 60s of the last century it became an irregular settlement that has been increasing in size. Today, more than 8,000 people reside in this enclave that lacks basic services, adequate infrastructure and, for four years, electricity in two of its most densely populated sectors.

The initial justification for the supply cut was the overloading of the network due to illegal connections, according to Naturgy. However, neighbors and the associations that support them denounce that the real causes are linked to urban planning interests. Projects such as the development of Los Berrocales and Valdecarros have raised suspicions about land ownership and the regularization of some homes in Cañada Real.

The impact on families

The lack of electricity has had a devastating impact on families, especially among minors. Of the 4,500 affected by the power outage, 1,800 are boys and girls who grow up in precarious conditions, exposed to freezing temperatures during the winter and mental and physical health problems derived from this situation. The arrival of the most severe weather conditions of the year further aggravates the situation.

The report La Cañada respondsprepared by the Sira Center last year, described the living conditions in the area as, literally, a “torturing environment.” This document collects testimonies that illustrate how families face problems such as poisoning from the use of diesel generators, burns from improvised heating systems and respiratory diseases aggravated by the lack of insulation in homes.

The population of Cañada Real, with more than 15 years of average residence and a strong developed roots, faces serious deterioration after the power outage. According to the same report, the blackout has only intensified pre-existing precariousness, affecting basic living conditions such as food preservation and heating, which has generated “severe suffering in the population,” especially women and children. It should be remembered that more than 1,800 of the inhabitants are boys and girls.

The Sira Center denounces that the lack of electricity is equivalent to a “civil death”, limiting access to fundamental rights such as education, work and digital connection, crucial for child development. In addition, they claim that mental health problems have skyrocketed, with an increase from 11.8% to 55% in those requiring psychological care, and that 15.7% have expressed “thoughts of suicide.”

The neighbors, in fight

Despite the extreme situation, the Cañada Real community continues on a war footing. The neighbors have not stopped mobilizing to demand decent conditions since the power outage occurred, more than four years ago. In addition, neighborhood organizations such as the Tabadol Association and solidarity platforms have taken their fight to international levels.

Faced with growing social and media pressure, the Spanish Government, in collaboration with the regional and local administrations, announced the Extraordinary Rehousing Plan 2024-2034which provides for the transfer of some 1,600 families to new homes. However, this plan has been received with skepticism by the residents of Cañada Real, who denounce that it does not guarantee decent conditions or solve the structural problem of exclusion. Meanwhile, the works planned to renew the electrical network in the sectors do not include those families that do not have legal contracts.

The condemnation of the Council of Europe

The recent resolution of the Council of Europe points to the violation of at least six articles of the European Social Charter. The European Committee of Social Rights has ruled that Spain has violated the European Social Charter by not taking effective measures to alleviate the situation of the residents of Cañada Real. The resolution notes that it has seriously affected the rights of residents, especially the right to adequate housing, health protection and child well-being, as children have faced extreme conditions that may have worsened their health and development.

Organizations and residents hope that this international condemnation will promote concrete measures, such as the immediate restoration of electricity supply and an inclusive plan that respects the rights of all families.

The committee also highlights the negative impact on the safety and health of residents, who have resorted to gasoline generators and solar panels, which has generated poisoning and fire risks. The European entity considers the administrations’ relocation deadlines insufficient given that the plans are projected until 2034, almost 15 years after the power outage in sectors V and VI.

Meanwhile, the fifth winter without electricity threatens to further worsen the situation in La Cañada and to wear down the more than 4,000 residents who continue to deal with the day-to-day life of the hardest season of the year without electricity supply.