Unusual: Italian capo escaped from prison with a rope of sheets

Moment of the capo’s escape.
Video capture, Twitter; @VeAppNews
The escape occurred in a maximum security prison.
The protagonist of the story is Marco Raduano, 40 years old. The capo was serving a sentence that he had to serve until 2046 for various murders.
The place from which he escaped is a maximum security prison located in Sardinia. From there, Raduano he made a rope out of sheets and slid down the front of the prison until he was on the ground.
According to ‘Il Mesaggero’, an Italian outlet, he points to the lack of guards due to a budget cut as the reason why Raduano escaped so easily.
This had been the reason for a complaint by the police unions.
The escaped inmate had been characterized by his good behavior within the prison and was a role model within it.
He worked in the prison library, from where he is thought to have planned his escape.. Since from this place he could have identified the moment of changing of the guard.
The organization to which Raduano belongs is characterized by being very violent, even going so far as to break the skull of the victims so that their relatives could not carry out the funeral with the open casket.
At the moment, Raduano’s whereabouts are unknown and the authorities do not explain how this escape occurred in broad daylight.
