There are a lot of rumors about Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri. Rumors are always rife in Formula 1. It’s really just a little circus on the go. It is logical that a rumor spreads like wildfire. There are various rumors at the moment, for example, Christijan Albers has ‘a feeling’ that they want to get rid of Helmut Marko at Red Bull.

Another rumor about Red Bull that is a bit stronger is about AlphaTauri. That team would be for sale. According to Franz Tost, it is really rock hard kvass. He should know, because he has been the team principal of the junior team since 2005.

AlphaTauri not for sale

And it’s not that Tost is saying this because he wants to keep his job. He has received confirmation from Oliver Mintzlaff. That is the new CEO of Red Bull since Dietrich passed away last year.

Or rather, CEO of Red Bull’s sports programs, which includes Formula 1. He was previously director of Red Bull Leipzig. In short, it looks like AlphaTauri will stay for a while.

Especially because with a junior team you can store young talent. Look at that whole cluster **** at Alpine with Oscar Piastri. Red Bull could have prevented this by keeping the young dog with potential with the junior team, as they did with Verstappen and Vettel.

The rumors did not come from the brain of a points-scoring Formula 1 driver of Dutch descent (no, not Robert Doornbos, he did not score any points), but the German Auto, Motor and Sports.

Clause Paul Stoddart

Another point was not mentioned by Franz Tost. That is a final move. AlphaTauri is based in Faenza, Italy. That’s a holdover from Minardi. Then-owner Paul Stoddart sold the team in 2005.

However, he wanted things to work out for his employees and suppliers. As a result, he wanted to sell the team to a party that would continue in F1 and stay in Faenza. The latter is actually included as a clause in the contract.

Incidentally, that clause has already expired, so a move from Faenza to somewhere near Milton Keynes could be an option. Despite the fact that Red Bull has had a top season, the costs of AlphaTauri are still too high. We must also note that the prize money was substantially lower due to a mediocre season. Perhaps Nyck de Vries can ride in the points more often this year.

