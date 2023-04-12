A strong image left the friendly match of the Colombia Women’s National Team before the team of Italy. A player from the tricolor collided with the main judge and knocked her out in the middle of the match.

moment of crash

The Colombia selection measured his forces this Tuesday, April 11, with the Italian team, a game designed in preparation for the Women’s World Cup which will take place this year in Australia and New Zealand.

The meeting between Italians and Colombians was marked by an unusual event in which Lorena Bedoya starred with the judge of Cyprus, Zoe Stavrou, in the first half of the engagement.

It was running minute 28 of the game, when the Colombian midfielder was near the rival area and without intention, crashed into the judge who fell knocked out on the grass of the field of play Tre Fontane stadiumin Italy.

Lorena continued on her feet after the spectacular crash, but the judge was the one who took the brunt of it and suffered a strong blow to the left side of her head. The match had to be stopped immediately for the Cypriot to receive assistance from the doctors of the Colombia selection.

The game was paused for more than two minutes due to the intervention of the doctors, while the fourth referee warmed up at the side of the field. Fortunately, the judge Zoe Stavrou managed to get back on her feet and continue with the actions of the party.

Lorena Bedoya collides with the referee Zoe Stravrou of Cyprus, who is left on the floor and is treated by the medical bodies of the two teams. She has already joined.#ITACOL pic.twitter.com/wbEPe4uCau — フリアン・オルテガ (Yui’s version) (@julian_ortegam_) April 11, 2023

Game development

It was not a good start for the team led by the strategist Nelson Abbey, The coffee makers fell to the Italians 2-1 in their second friendly game, thinking about the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Valentina Giacini In the 13th minute of the first half, they managed to open the scoring in favor of the Azzurri, who managed to dominate several sections of the game. The tie for the Colombians came in the 77th minute through Catalina Usme that he did not forgive from the white spot of the penalty.

But the match became unbalanced in favor of the Italians in the 82nd minute, when the defender Monica Ramos in the attempt to clear, he sent the ball to the bottom of his own goal, decreeing the final 2-1.

The Colombian Women’s National Team will debut on July 24 in the World Cup of the category against the selected South Korea, match corresponding to date 1 of Group H of the FIFA World Cup.

