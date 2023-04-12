On the occasion of the presentation of the 18th edition of the book ‘Relatos Solidarios del Deporte’Robert Lewandowski attended the event directly from the CaixaBank Barcelona Auditorium. In fact, he is the reference figure, who in the past has been of protagonists such as Pep guardhouse, Charles Puyol Samuel Eto’o, Gerard Piqué or Marc- André ter Stegen .

The Polish striker released a long interview also talking about Lionel’s possible return Messi to Barcelona. “I already answered, for me Messi he will always be part of Barça. If he came back, it would be not only for the fans but also for the players impressive. His place is here, in Barcelona. I don’t know what’s going to happen, I’m not the person you need to ask these things, but I hope and dream that we can play together next season: we have need of this type of player, this is Safe”.