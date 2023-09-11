Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Split

Éva Fahidi-Pusztai was active well into her old age: as a contemporary witness, admonisher and also as a dancer. © Zoltan Balogh/picture alliance/dpa

Until the very end, Éva Fahidi-Pusztai was committed to fighting forgetting and right-wing populism. Now the Holocaust survivor has died at the age of 97.

Berlin – “With deep melancholy, gratitude and respect, Auschwitz survivors all over the world say goodbye to their fellow sufferer, friend and companion Eva Fahidi,” writes the International Auschwitz Committee (IAK).

Éva Fahidi-Pusztai died in Budapest at the age of 97. The IAK shared this sadly Press release with. She was one of the last contemporary witnesses to the Nazi crimes and Auschwitz survivors.

She survived the Holocaust in Auschwitz and Buchenwald: Éva Fahidi-Pusztai is dead

When she was 18 at the time, the Hungarian-born woman was deported to Auschwitz with her family in 1944. Her mother and sister died in the gas chamber, her father in the camp. She survived camp imprisonment and even forced labor in the Münchmühle concentration camp, a subcamp of the Buchenwald concentration camp. In 1945 she fled on a death march and was freed from her hiding place by US soldiers.

For years, Fahadi-Pusztai remained silent about what she experienced. It was only 59 years after her liberation that she visited the memorial in Auschwitz. And since then she has fought against oblivion, reported on the crimes of the National Socialists and repeatedly warned of the dangers of right-wing populism. In 2020, Weimar made the Holocaust survivor an honorary citizen and she also received the Federal Cross of Merit.

“A strong heart has stopped beating”: People say goodbye to Éva Fahidi-Pusztai

“The survivors of Auschwitz thank with admiration and affection a great woman who, throughout her life, countered the death of Auschwitz with her memories, her creativity and her joy in life,” writes the Executive Vice President of the IAK, Christoph Heubner.

Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt writes on . I am incredibly sad,” writes Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow.

The culture of remembrance is important, explained Pastor Susanna Faust-Kallenberg, for example. She warns: “We lose the sense of what happened back then.“ People like Éva Fahidi-Pusztai remember. (moe)