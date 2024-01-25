The national police unit has been doing a lot of work lately with videos of spectacular chases. Sometimes a police officer is thrown off the highway, other times the police almost knock off a cyclist. In the video below, the officers are dealing with a devious bandit who knows what kind of equipment he drives. Or is the car thief just lucky that the Toyota C-HR has front-wheel drive?

After a short chase on the highway and a failed attempt to box the car, the car thief leaves the highway at the Zwijndrecht exit. At a roundabout, one of the officers cuts off the Toyota, after which the crook ends up backwards on the road. Some more police cars slap the C-HR, which is now in reverse.

While reversing, the criminal tries to drive his car into a street. However, he crashes into a set of posts and throws the Toyota's rear into the air. Two police cars park against the Toyota and an officer gets out to remove the man from the car. But the car thief steps on the gas and the front-wheel drive does the rest. This way the thief seems to escape for a moment.

The car thief puts an end to the escape attempt himself

After he races out of a residential area and has a few meters ahead of the police, things go wrong for the thief. He drives too aggressively through the central reservation and rolls over. When the officers arrive on the scene, the Toyota is on its roof. Even front-wheel drive cannot save the car thief from this.