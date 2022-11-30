French Foreign Ministry announced work to create a special tribunal over Russia because of the NWO in Ukraine

The French Foreign Ministry announced the start of work on the creation of a special tribunal against Russia because of the alleged crimes committed in Ukraine. This is reported TASS with reference to a representative of the French Foreign Ministry.

According to the diplomat, Paris has started the relevant work together with foreign partners.

Regarding the proposal to create a special tribunal for Russian crimes in Ukraine, we have begun work with our European and Ukrainian partners French Foreign Ministry

The source stressed that France also supports the investigations of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to bring those responsible for these crimes to justice.

The idea of ​​the European Commission

On November 30, the European Commission, headed by Ursula von der Leyen, initiated the creation of a special international court for Ukraine under the auspices of the UN.

She also proposed to create a structure with frozen assets of Russia in a short time, which will manage and invest this money. The EC clarified that the funds should be used to compensate for the damage that Ukraine suffered during the special operation.

The damage to Ukraine is estimated at 600 billion euros. Russia and its oligarchs must compensate for the damage to Ukraine and cover the cost of rebuilding the country. And we have ways to make Russia pay. We blocked 300 billion euros of Russian Central Bank reserves and 19 billion euros of Russian oligarchs’ money Ursula von der Leyen

According to the statement, the European Commission plans to work on an international agreement that will allow the idea to be realized.

“They make up the rules themselves”: Russia’s reaction

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, commenting on von der Leyen’s initiative to create a tribunal under the auspices of the UN, called this idea an attempt to give legitimacy to the seizure of Russian assets and lawlessness against Moscow.

Assessing the idea of ​​the EU, the diplomat called it “an example of what they call “an international order based on rules” – they come up with these rules, then pass them off as universal.”

According to Nebenzia, Western countries thus want to “reach out to frozen Russian assets.”

They will try to justify this with a resolution adopted by the General Assembly, trying to give this lawlessness some form of legitimacy. That’s what they need it for Vasily Nebenzya Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

The diplomat added that EU representatives “want to get a ‘pressed through’ decision of the General Assembly” when it adopted a resolution on reparations to Ukraine from Russia. The diplomat stressed that the General Assembly does not have the competence to make such decisions, this is the prerogative of the UN Security Council.