And King Abdullah II began his speech, which he delivered at the dinner banquet ceremony that was held in the Hashemite clans at the Jordanian Royal Court: “The Hashemite clans are full of your presence, our people and our clan,” and added:

Today we rejoice in Hussein, my son and your son, and our joy was complete in your presence with us, and proud of Hussein and his ambition and dedication.

28 years ago, our Lord Almighty blessed me with Hussein, and today I am proud of him. I am proud of Hussein with his determination and great ambition for his country and his love and devotion to his family.

Today, Al-Hussein completes half of his religion and begins a new phase in his life.

He concluded his speech by praying for goodness and success for the small and large Al-Hussein family, and wished that the homes of Jordanians would remain filled with love and joy.

dinner feast

According to Jordanian traditions, the feast held by the groom’s family is called “Iqra”, which is food for the groom’s guests on the wedding night.

The royal dinner was served, according to Jordanian traditions, the most famous traditional national dish in Jordan, “Mansaf”, which was recently included in the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage.

The Jordanian royal family is famous for its closeness to the Jordanian people and its commitment to Jordanian customs in its joys and occasions, and highlights the ancient Jordanian heritage and the diversity of Jordanian national cultures and traditions of the honorable Hashemite House.