Abdullah Abu Deif (Rafah)

Adnan Abu Hasna, UNRWA official in the Gaza Strip, confirmed that most of the agency’s centers in the Strip have become unable to provide humanitarian service as a result of the overcrowding of displaced people, praising the field hospital that the UAE established to treat the residents of the Strip.

Abu Hasna told Al-Ittihad that the experience of the Emirati field hospital must be repeated, especially since the medical and treatment system within the Gaza Strip is witnessing a significant deterioration, as the field hospital in Rafah has become a haven for thousands of injured people and those requiring surgical intervention. The UNRWA official in the Gaza Strip explained that the conditions in the Gaza Strip remain tragic and constantly deteriorating, as more than half of the Strip’s population suffers, and the average entry of aid into the Strip does not exceed 70 trucks per day.

Adnan Abu Hasna pointed out that the humanitarian needs exceed 500 trucks per day, with a severe shortage of food and potable water and shortages in every aspect of life, while pressures are increasing in the UNRWA shelter centers, which are housing many times their capacity, and have begun to receive 30 thousand displaced people instead of only 3 thousand.

Abu Hasna said that hundreds of thousands are registered with UNRWA and are living outside the centers or in plastic tents in several areas, while most of Gaza’s population is being transferred to the city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians live near the Egyptian border.

The UNRWA official in the Gaza Strip added that the city of Rafah suffers from structural challenges that cannot accommodate this huge number of displaced people, with the spread of intestinal diseases, skin infections, meningitis, hepatitis, and pneumonia. This situation requires urgent intervention to improve living conditions and provide basic health care to the population. affected people.