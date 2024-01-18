MachineGames has given us our first look at its Indiana Jones game, now officially called Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (as suspected). And that's not all! We officially now know it is coming this year. Get your fedoras at the ready, our beloved professor will be whipping his way onto Xbox Series X/S and PC, including Game Pass, in 2024.

Thanks to the new footage, which was shared at this evening's Xbox Developer Direct, we also have some nice background bits about the upcoming game, which we will play through the eyes of Indy as it is first person (it's the “ideal perspective,” the developer said). Oh, and Todd Howard also popped up to compliment how accommodating Lucasfilm has been.

Now, let's talk new footage. It, of course, all started with Nazis, with the Great Circle taking place between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Last Crusade (and yes, Indy looks like Harrison Ford complete with scar on chin). Oh, I really want this to be Xbox's Uncharted but more. The new footage provides plenty of little gameplay snippets that are also in the films, such as a hole filled with spiders that I assume has a clue inside. Indy is shown reaching in as a spider pops out, anyway.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Xbox Developer Direct reveal.

The developers talked a lot about the puzzle solving in the game, as well as the locations, which MachineGames are making as “authentic as possible.” While things start at Indy's college, he will also be making his way to The Vatican and further afield on The Great Circle's release.

During all this globe-trotting, Indy will be working with another character – Gina – on his adventure. She is an investigative reporter (ahem, Elena Fisher?) with “a lot riding on this adventure.” Villain wise, we will be dealing with Emmerich Voss, who is described as an “intensely psychological man… obsessed with the human mind and manipulating it.”

Meanwhile, when Indy can't use his wits, he can use his whip, MachineGames says. This means combat, distraction and traversal. This game is for “everyone”, the developer proclaimed.

You can have a watch of the full presentation for yourself below. Also, just learned that Troy Baker is playing Indiana Jones.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle reveal trailer.

Elsewhere in tonight's Developer Direct, we also got a look at Avowed, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 and Ara: History Untold.

Anything catch your eye?