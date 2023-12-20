When talking about the status of leader of Lionel Scaloni everyone understood that one of the greatest virtues of the coach of the Argentina national team was to convince. Although there are gestures and details that also mark the coach's temperament, important to neutralize so much ego in a single locker room.

One year after the coronation celebration in Qatar 2022, unpublished images of what happened in the halftime between Argentina and France, in the final of the World Cup, at the Lusail stadium, in which you can see how Scaloni prevails in decisive moments.

In the last few hours, a cut from the Campeones cycle, broadcast by Star+. There you see him Scaloni very angry even though the team was winning 2-0 when they went to half-time of the historic duel against France.

You can even understand that the coach is finishing the talk and explodes just as he is leaving the locker room.

The Argentine coach was very upset with the group because they were too attentive to the Polish match referee. Szymon Marciniak and not so much about the game.

“We're winning 2-0 and they start fighting with the referee?”, Scaloni can be heard shouting in the locker room area. Far from calming down, the coach's fury at this group attitude that was focused on the judge and not on the game seemed to increase and he threw an insult into the air as he walked away and Pablo Aimar sought to calm him down. “The f… mother who gave birth to him!”

Before this sequence, the documentary shows a voice-over from Scaloni who said: “The coach is always the one in charge, that is undoubted. And I can say out loud that here they have given me full powers to do it. But I can also say that I talk to the players, we have looked for a way to win.”

And continued: “We got together, we talked and in the end we found the solution.” The chapter continues with statements of Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister talking about what Lionel Scaloni is like as a technical director.

After releasing “Campeones, a year later”, the platform Star+ In recent days, Campeones, the grand final, was presented, a production with a duration of 57 minutes that covers the details of the Argentine team's path to the coronation at the Lusail stadium.

In the same documentary there is an interview with the Dutch forward Wout Weghorst, that was immortalized by the way in which Messi disqualified him. There he discards any suspicion that they tried to establish from Europe about the referees' favoritism so that Argentina would keep the title: “I am always honest, so if it were different I would have said it. Of course, you listen to the things that are said. But I don't see it that way. We scored 2-2 at 10 or 11 minutes of added time with a free kick from a dangerous place. Otherwise, they wouldn't have given it to us. In the end, they deserved to win the Cup”.

