Busargin: in Saratov, more than 100 children were taken off the train and sent to the hospital

In the Saratov region, more than a hundred children were taken off the train and sent to the hospital because one of them had a fever to be checked for diseases. The head of the Russian region, Roman Busargin, spoke about this in Telegram-channel.

The organized group traveled by train from Tyumen to Adler; there were 125 children vacationing in the camp, accompanied by adults.

On the evening of December 20, information was received about a request for medical help due to an increase in temperature in one of the children. The doctors accompanying the group and the arriving ambulance team carried out all the necessary measures on site, and a mobile laboratory of Rospotrebnadzor was deployed.

All minors were examined by doctors. They were centrally transported by bus to the infectious diseases hospital in the Saratov region to be checked for diseases and provided assistance if necessary, Busargin said.

The situation is under special control of Rospotrebnadzor. The medical facility is completely ready to receive patients.

Earlier, the Moscow Department of Health denied reports of hidden pneumonia in schoolchildren. According to officials, this season the incidence of latent pneumonia does not exceed the previous ones.