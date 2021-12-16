Francesca Cipriani was one of the most popular contestants in this edition of the Big Brother Vip. How many has he combined in 3 months of staying in the house. From the gags with Giucas Casella, to those with the boyfriend Alessandro Rossi, he made them of all colors. Unforgettable the episode of the breaking of the door to look for the boyfriend, or how to forget the marriage proposal made live which greatly excited Cipriani.

Source: web

Heard of the extension until March 2022 Francesca was among those who decided to leave, officially due to health problems. “I have health problems, physical problems that require me to be examined by some specialists. I already entered hesitantly but I resisted, but now I have to go and get checked. The doctors of the program advised me to go out “ – said to Alfonso Signorini before going through the red door.

Going out, she will finally be able to hug her Alessandro again, who is waiting for her with open arms. Shortly before Francesca’s farewell, the young man sent a video message to the house where he told his girlfriend to choose what to do by herself, adding that he loved her very much.

But many even in the house immediately noticed the young man’s loss of weight, which seemed truly unrecognizable. “How he lost weight”- the tenants commented. And Francesca confessed: “lost 20 kilos!“.

Source: web

In the meantime, however, there are doubts about the couple’s marriage on social media. Katia Ricciarelli in greeting her last Monday he jokingly asked to be updated on the date of the night. “See you at the wedding” – the soprano told her, who promised the future spouses to sing in church, and again: “Please let me know”. But many viewed with suspicion the showgirl’s absolute indifference to Ricciarelli’s question. Could this whole thing be artfully concocted too?