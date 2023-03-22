Unreal Engine 5.2 is the new version of the Epic Games graphics enginewhich presents itself as a rather substantial update for insiders, to whom the video presentation staged during the GDC 2023 currently underway.

As visible in the video below, the technical demo was built to bring together the various new features of the software in question.

Among these we find Substrate, a new method that allows you to manage materials with realistic graphics and behavior, as well as new tools for the procedural generation of content.

Also, the demo showcases the technology Chaos Physics for the management of physics applied to objects and some simulations concerning the real-time management of fluids, in addition to the classic Nanite and Lumen, or the founding elements of Unreal Engine 5, dedicated to polygonal and lighting management, which reach new versions here through update 5.2.

In this case, the video summarizes all these innovations in a technical demo that shows an SUV exploring a sort of jungle, with a focus on the construction of the environment, on the behavior of the vehicle reproduced in 3D, on the material yield and more. Obviously, these are technological solutions that will only find application in the coming years, so we will have to wait before seeing them in action within the games.

Meanwhile, we got another taste of the power of Unreal Engine 5 with the short teaser trailer for Hellblade 2.