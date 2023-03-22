Mexico.- The early morning of this March 22 Actress Rebecca Jones has died at the age of 65accompanied by her loved ones, according to her representative, this just days after her last public appearance.

Today one of the great figures of the Mexican entertainment world is leaving, leaving an indelible mark, who had a highly commented last appearance, as he looked unrecognizable with a very thin appearance.

What did Rebecca Jones die of?

Although The official causes have not been revealed After the death of Rebecca Jones, in November 2022 she was admitted to intensive care at a hospital for an infection in the respiratory tract, which complicated her current state of health.

In 2022, her ex-husband, Alejandro Camacho, revealed that the cancer had returned to jonesthis after being diagnosed in 2017, which she herself later denied.

According to different reports, the first actress would have died due to the deterioration of his health in recent months following her hospitalization last November, which led to her death a few months later.