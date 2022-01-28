Bizarre scenes in Quito near Ecuador – Brazil: four red cards, two for Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Despite this, the Liverpool goalkeeper still made it to the end of the game. Unlike Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez and Brazilian defender Emerson Royal, who saw the game end in 1-1 from the side.
