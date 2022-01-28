HS Helsinki Shadi Haddadin rescues junk and mortuary design for large sums of money: “Many iconic objects have gone badly”

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
Wide ContentPlaceholder
Shadi Haddadin orbits the estates and searches for rare design items. He believes in timeless design: “Completely intact and in good condition containers are thrown in the trash due to changing trends.”
For subscribers
Jaana Rinne
2:00 | Updated 9:18
Finnish company In Haddad Design’s Instagram account, gestureless Nordic design is placed in the urban landscape of Helsinki: SpongeBob Tynell the lamps are photographed on the tram rails of Aleksanterinkatu and Alvar Aallon side tables on the steps of the Estate House.
Related topics
#Helsinki #Shadi #Haddadin #rescues #junk #mortuary #design #large #sums #money #iconic #objects #badly
Leave a Reply