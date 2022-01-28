HS Helsinki Shadi Haddadin rescues junk and mortuary design for large sums of money: “Many iconic objects have gone badly”

Wide ContentPlaceholder

The Helsinki Cathedral, designed by Carl Ludvig Engel, is located in Shadi Haddadin’s favorite neighborhoods in the Empire Center. In the picture, Haddad is sitting in a chair designed by Ilmari Tapiovaara.

Shadi Haddadin orbits the estates and searches for rare design items. He believes in timeless design: “Completely intact and in good condition containers are thrown in the trash due to changing trends.”

Jaana Rinne 2:00 | Updated 9:18

Finnish company In Haddad Design’s Instagram account, gestureless Nordic design is placed in the urban landscape of Helsinki: SpongeBob Tynell the lamps are photographed on the tram rails of Aleksanterinkatu and Alvar Aallon side tables on the steps of the Estate House.