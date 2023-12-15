Eighteen months ago, employees of transport company HTM had to strike for a 5 percent pay increase. Now the company is offering its staff an unprecedented salary increase of no less than 22.5 percent for the next 2.5 years during the collective labor agreement negotiations. What has changed? And isn't the carrier taking a huge financial risk with this?

