Crunchyroll Games And At Plus Japan have finally revealed the western release date for ONE PUNCH MAN: WORLD. The free title developed by T3 Studio will be available in Europe starting from February 1, 2024 on PC and iOS and Android devices. It is currently possible to pre-register for the game on all platforms.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the game, reminding you that if you want to know more you can find further information in our previous article. Good vision!

ONE PUNCH MAN: WORLD – Trailer

Source: Crunchyroll Games Street Gematsu