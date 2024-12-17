The Logistics and Transport Business Organization of Spain, UNO Logistics, has asked the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility that transporters who own light vehicles can benefit from professional diesel, to face the possible increase in diesel announced by the Executive, for which will increase by about 10 cents per liter to match the tax on gasoline.

«It is not understood that professional diesel, which already guarantees exemption from this tax increase for heavy transport, does not also include light vehicles, even more so if we take into account that around 30% of all transport companies carry out its activity with vehicles of this type -less than 7.5 tons,” said the president of UNO, Francisco Aranda, in this regard. «Not offering help to this other activity in the supply chain would be totally unjustified and would put at risk the viability of a multitude of SMEs, which will not be able to face this new tax increase from the Ministry of Finance, losing competitiveness and putting thousands of people at risk. jobs,” he added.

From UNO, he continued, “we consider it unacceptable that the transport of goods with light vehicles, made up of 80% by SMEs and the self-employed, is the one who should bear the cost of the energy transition. For this reason, we ask the Government for a refund mechanism that will not only contribute to mitigating the impact of this measure, but will also help maintain the competitiveness of an essential sector that is risking its future,” said Aranda.

«The diesel increase proposal is committed to Brussels in its fiscal adjustment plan, to accelerate the green transition and complete the tax reform; a consideration that turns our sector into an unfair bargaining chip with which to receive the fifth payment of European funds, attacking the viability of many small businesses,” stated the leader of the logistics employers’ association.