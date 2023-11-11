A Jordanian military source indicated that the landing operation came in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar.

An official military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces – the Arab Army stated, “Under Royal directives, a Royal Air Force plane, today, Saturday, dropped urgent medical aid for the second time using parachutes to the Jordanian field hospital, Gaza/76. The landing operation came in cooperation with… The United Arab Emirates and the sisterly State of Qatar, to enhance and develop the hospital’s capabilities and increase the ability of medical personnel to provide health and treatment services to alleviate the hardship of the people in the Gaza Strip.”

The source added that this step “comes as a continuation of the efforts of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to stand by the brothers in light of the war on the Gaza Strip, and the armed forces confirm that the hospital is continuing its work despite the difficult conditions the hospital is suffering from as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Strip.”