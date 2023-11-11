With videoMichael van Gerwen was not surprised by Fallon Sherrock in the first match of the Grand Slam of Darts. Mighty Mike won 5-1 and admitted afterwards that he was suffering from gout. Martijn Kleermaker, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Gian van Veen all gave away a big lead and lost. Van Veen’s defeat was especially painful: the 21-year-old darts player from Poederoijen missed six (!) match darts and still lost to Ryan Searle (5-4) after taking a 4-0 lead. Danny Noppert did win.