With videoMichael van Gerwen was not surprised by Fallon Sherrock in the first match of the Grand Slam of Darts. Mighty Mike won 5-1 and admitted afterwards that he was suffering from gout. Martijn Kleermaker, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Gian van Veen all gave away a big lead and lost. Van Veen’s defeat was especially painful: the 21-year-old darts player from Poederoijen missed six (!) match darts and still lost to Ryan Searle (5-4) after taking a 4-0 lead. Danny Noppert did win.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
00:09
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Michael #van #Gerwen #shows #mercy #Fallon #Sherrock #struggling #gout #completely