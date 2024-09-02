The tenders for theUniCamillus University to register for the admission tests for the degree courses in Medicine and Surgery, Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics and Health Professions.

All degree courses have limited places available and to access it is necessary to participate in the admission test. In particular – the university informs – for the single-cycle Master’s Degree course in Medicine and Surgery is active in 3 locations: Romein English, with 210 places available for those taking the next test; Veniceactive from 2023 at the Irccs San Camillo in Lido di Venezia, in Italian, has 48 places available and, finally, Cefaluthe latest arrival, but only in chronological order, with courses in Italian at the prestigious Fondazione Giglio hospital, with 80 places. UniCamillus University offers the possibility of registering for the admission tests for all 3 locations – exams at different times – by paying the participation fee only once. The The deadline for registration is September 23, 2024. at 1:00 pm.

The Single-cycle master’s degree course in Dentistry and dental prostheticslasting 6 years, is offered at the University’s Roman headquarters, in Italian. There are 28 places available by participating in the next test. In this case too, registrations are open until 1:00 p.m. on September 23, 2024. Instead, they are 5 three-year academic courses in Health Professions: three in English and two in Italian. Specifically, the English-language courses are planned for Nursing (19 places), Physiotherapy (32 places) and Medical radiology, imaging and radiotherapy techniques (16 places). The academic courses in Italian are Obstetrics (48 places) and Biomedical laboratory techniques (65 places). The deadline for registering for the tests for all degree courses for Health Professions is scheduled for 16 September 2024 at 13:00. The fee for participating in the test for more than one degree course in the same language is paid only once. However, it is also possible to participate in both calls by paying the fee twice, as the test is scheduled at different times.

For the selection tests of all the mentioned degree courses, an electronic method will be used: the test can be taken directly from your home. The test consists of 60 multiple choice questions. The time available is 60 minutes. The test dates are: September 27 for Medicine and Surgery (all locations); September 26 for Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics and September 20 for Health Professions (in English and Italian). The admission tests are online. For further information, you can visit the UniCamillus website on the open calls page: unicamillus.org/it/i-nuovi-bandi/, send an email to [email protected] or call 06 40 06 40.