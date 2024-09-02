Health | Mika Aaltola unexpectedly had to undergo surgery: “At least the eye was saved with these prospects”

Health|MEP Mika Aaltola (kok) says on Instagram that the retina of her eye suddenly detached.

Fresh MEP Mika Aaltola (kok) tells the Finnish platform on Instagram that he was hospitalized due to a detached retina.

“Life always brings surprises. The retina suddenly detached from the eye. It was up to the hours not to tear completely. Fortunately, I was able to go under the eye surgeon’s knife in time. … At least the eye was saved with these prospects,” Aaltola writes.

In his message, he also thanks the staff of the Eye Hospital for their prompt action and urges people to check their eyesight regularly.

“The most important of the senses. For me, this was the second retinal detachment in my life. Still, I hadn’t been in a year. It’s much easier to fix things in time.”

The coalition Aaltola, who was elected to the European Parliament from the lists in the June elections, said on the platform Xthat even in the morning he was leaving to “greet friends” the president by Alexander Stubb round.

Stubb posted earlier Monday afternoon on X picturewhere he stands with the other candidates in the January presidential election. Only Aaltola was missing from the list of candidates.

“It was nice to see fellow candidates. A good discussion about foreign and security policy. The old ones were also remembered,” Stubb wrote in his message.