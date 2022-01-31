University of Helsinki Rector of the University of Helsinki changes: Jari Niemelä, who suffers from a brain tumor, resigns

The current rector, Jari Niemelä, will resign at the beginning of February. He has suffered from a brain tumor.

Helsinki rector of the university Jari Niemelä resigns as rector on 1.2.2022 for health reasons. She has suffered from a brain tumor and underwent cancer treatments.

Niemelä will take up research leave and management expert positions until the end of the rector’s term on 31 July 2023. He has been on a sick leave thread lately.

Niklas Bruun, Chairman of the Board of the University of Helsinki, praises Niemelä’s sky as Rector.

“During Jari Niemelä, significant openings have been made at the University of Helsinki in the field of responsibility and sustainability. The university’s ten-year strategy and vision of ‘Power of Science – For the Best in the World’, led by Jari and in collaboration with the whole community, has provided guidelines for this. Jari has also been an important promoter of community and common values ​​at the university, as well as an active advocate and influencer of sustainability and biodiversity, ”Bruun writes in the press release.

“On behalf of the entire board, I would like to warmly thank Jari for the well-done work of the principal and wish him peace for recovery.”

Has held the duties of Rector during Niemelä’s sick leave Sari Lindblom has been appointed to perform the duties of Rector for the time being. Likewise vice-principals Tom Böhling, Paula Eerola and Hanna Snellman has been appointed for the time being in accordance with the current division of responsibilities of the Rector’s Office.

HS INTERVIEWED Niemelää last autumn. At the time, the principal publicly spoke publicly about his kidney cancer and the brain tumor that followed. Niemelä himself used the term “brain injury”.

He said of his health concerns that they will not just stay in the workplace, but will affect all of life and those close to him. According to Niemelä, he had been “caught up in big things”.

Niemelä also said that it is not at all certain whether the tumor can still recur. The brain tumor was cut in the fall of 2020.

“It’s going just fine right now. But the situation can go in a good or bad direction, ”Niemelä said four days before he was on sick leave.

HELSINKI Niemelä started as the rector of the university in August 2018.

At the time, he named his first task was to improve the atmosphere that had collapsed the university. In her work, the Rector has emphasized the need to secure university funding and the importance of diverse scientific research.

Niemelä is an entomologist and professor of urban ecology.

