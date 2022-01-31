Five people have died and at least three more have been seriously injured. as a result of the multiple collision that occurred last night on the A-7 motorway at the height of the Valencian municipality of Rotglà i Corberà, in which four vehicles have been involved. According to sources from the DGT and the Provincial Firefighters Consortium, the accident notice was received at 10:20 p.m. yesterday, Sunday, and for now the causes that motivated it are unknown, although Traffic indicates the possibility that one of the vehicles circulated in the opposite direction and collided head-on with at least one of the three remaining vehicles that were involved.

The accident took place at kilometer 395 of the aforementioned motorway in the Alicante direction and the severity of the accident forced traffic to be cut off in that direction, so traffic is being diverted through exit 395, at Xàtiva. Three fire crews from Alzira and Xàtiva have already traveled to the site, who managed to free two of the victims.

Until the incident in Valencia, the DGT had reported eight other deaths in separate accidents over the weekend, from 3:00 p.m. on Friday to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, in Huelva, Malaga, Huesca, Seville, A Coruña and Cáceres. Last Monday, another accident, this one on the AP-7, left three dead in a serious traffic accident that occurred in Barberà del Vallès (Vallès Occidental). The crash, in which a trailer and four passenger cars were involved, occurred at around three in the afternoon, at kilometer 148, in the direction of Tarragona. Traffic was completely blocked and retentions of up to 11 kilometers were generated. According to the Catalan Traffic Service (SCT), one of the deceased was traveling in a car that caught fire after the collision. The other two dead were sitting in the back seat of another of the affected cars.