Doha (dpa)

Croatian defender Josip Juranovic confirmed that his country “should not fear any team” before facing Argentina in the semi-finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“The secret of our success is cohesion and unity,” Juranovic told a news conference on Sunday. “We are not just playing as a team, we are playing as a family. We are very excited to make our country proud.”

Croatia, the runner-up of the world champion, defeated the Brazilian team, which has the record number of times to win the World Cup title with five titles, in the quarter-finals by penalty kicks, with a score of 4/2, to cross into the golden square for the second time in a row, after the team reached the final of the World Cup Russia 2018 before Loss at the hands of France.

For his part, striker Bruno Petkovic, who scored the equalizer against Brazil just before the end of extra time in the quarter-final match between the two teams, said that his team’s self-confidence helped them a lot.

“We conceded a goal against Brazil at a very difficult time, but we always say we can still get the job done,” he explained.

“Please welcome the best right-back in the world, Josip Juranovic, the man who destroyed Brazil’s World Cup dream,” he said.