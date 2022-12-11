Joao Félix’s cycle at Atlético de Madrid has come to an end. Both the player and the club have sided with him so that the young talent can succeed in the rojiblanco team, but due to various circumstances it has not been possible. After the good World Cup carried out by the Portuguese, Atlético has seen the opportunity to transfer him for a good amount and they are not going to miss the opportunity. There are already three teams willing to fight for his signing, which will allow the rojiblancos to get a figure close to what they paid Benfica.
After not having succeeded in LaLiga, France could be a good destination for Joao Félix to feel important again and regain confidence in a less demanding league. In addition, PSG is the team that could offer him the best salary, as well as allowing him to play alongside the best. Even so, the Portuguese should listen very well to the sporting proposal, since what he cannot do is fall into the error of reaching a team in which he would not play.
The Red Devils have seen how they have fallen behind their competitors in the Premier League and are looking for a franchise player with whom they can once again be the dominant team in England. At Manchester United, the Portuguese would meet compatriots like Bruno Fernandes and Dalot, so they could help him quickly adapt to the league and the country.
Arteta is building an exciting project in the London team and with Joao Félix he sees the opportunity to put the icing on the cake. The Portuguese would like to play in a Champions League team, and right now Arsenal is the leader of the Premier, which could give him an advantage over Manchester United. We will see where he finally plays, because what is clear is that he will not continue at Atlético.
