Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The match between Al Wahda and Al Wasl, in the “tenth round”, of the “ADNOC Professional League” ended in a 2-2 draw in a “repeated scenario”, after exciting events and fluctuations witnessed in the match at Al Nahyan Stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi. With this result, the “Emperor’s” winning streak in the tournament was halted. “Al-Annabi” station reached “24 points” in the lead, while “Your Excellencies” reached “17 points.”

The Al Wahda and Al Wasl match is one of the strange confrontations in its course and events, and similar in its results and endings, and the result of 2-2 is repeated for the third time between the two teams in the last 6 league meetings. If we look at the recent series of confrontations, we find that a draw “dominated the situation” 5 times, a single victory for Al-Wahda, and no victory for Al-Wasl.

The match scenarios carry with them a lot of similarity and repetition. In the last confrontation, Al-Wahda played with ten players, and Al-Wasl was ahead until the 74th minute, and Al-Annabi equalized through Kharbin from a penalty kick in the 75th minute.

In the second leg of last season, Al-Wahda also tied from a penalty kick in the 92nd minute, but this time by Tigali, and the first round match at that time witnessed the success of “Al-Annabi” in achieving a 2-2 draw, in the 92nd minute again through Joao Pedro.

The only victory in this series went to “The Excellencies” in the second leg of the 2021-2022 season, also late, and through Khirbin, who scored the winning goal 2-1 in the 73rd minute.

In the first leg of the same season, there was a 1-1 draw, and Al-Wahda was also behind, and the second leg of the 2020-2021 season came, as if it was a copy of this season’s match, as Al-Wahda was trailing at the time 2-1, and Lima scored two goals from two penalty kicks, and “Al-Annabi” The number was reduced due to Robben’s expulsion, and Omar Kharbin equalized the score in the 82nd minute!

The confrontation of “Al-Annabi” and “The Emperor” every season has become the focus of attention and a stage for entertainment, and the presence of 23 goals during 6 matches, with a rate of approximately 4 goals per match, represents great excitement between the two teams, and this period witnessed 3 red cards, two of which were for Al-Wahda and one for Al-Wahda. To connect.

The scenario of the two teams in the last 6 meetings

2023-2024: Al-Wahda tied 2-2 in the 75th minute, “Kharbin”

2022-2023: Al-Wahda tied 3-3 in the 92nd minute “Tigali”

2022-2023: Al-Wahda tied 2-2 in the 92nd minute “Pedro”

2021-2022: Al-Wahda wins 2-1 in the 73rd minute “Kharbin”

2021-2022: Al-Wahda tied 1-1 in the 45th minute, “Pedro”

2020-2021: Al-Wahda tied 2-2 in the 82nd minute “Kharbin”