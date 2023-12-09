According to IBGE data, production of 1.06 billion dozen chicken eggs in the period also represents a historic mark

Cattle slaughter grew 12.2% in the 3rd quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, totaling 8.93 million heads. This is the highest number since the beginning of the Livestock Production Statistics historical series, in 1997. The number of pigs slaughtered also reached the highest level in the series started in the same year: 14.62 million heads. The data was released on Thursday (Dec 7, 2023) by IBGE.

In relation to the previous quarter, there was an increase of 5.5% in the slaughter of cattle.

“There is an increase in the slaughter of males and, mainly, females. From 2019 to 2022, with the increase in the price of calves, breeders began to retain females. From the 1st quarter of 2023, the slaughter of these animals resumed and the cattle reproduced in that period entered the market, going to slaughterhouses”says the supervisor of Quarterly Surveys, Bernardo Viscardi.

Compared to the same period last year, the slaughter of females increased by 24.6%, while that of males increased by 5.5%.

Pig slaughter grew 0.5% compared to the same period in 2022 and 2.9% compared to the previous quarter. The researcher highlights that, despite having fallen in the previous quarter, the number of pigs slaughtered is growing constantly.

“This increase occurs because it is a type of protein that is consumed by Brazilians through the offer of cuts and sausages that can be prepared in a practical way and also because it is, in general, cheaper than beef. Exports also reached a new record. Despite the retraction on the part of China, the main destination for exported meat, other countries, such as the Philippines, Vietnam and Mexico, have imported this type of protein from Brazil”he states.

The number of chickens slaughtered reached 1.58 billion in the quarter. This is equivalent to an increase of 3.2% for the year and 1.4% for the quarter.

“Chicken slaughter did not reach a global record for the series, but it reached the highest level for a 3rd quarter. It is a protein that is in high demand, especially because it is more affordable than others. Exports remained high, also with the best result for the quarter. This is because Brazil is a country free of avian influenza in chickens, which greatly facilitates international trade.”says the researcher.

The production of beef carcasses reached 2.38 million tons, an increase of 10.0% in the year. Chicken products totaled 3.32 million tons, growing 3.6% in the same period. The weight of pig carcasses grew 2.5% in the year, reaching 1.37 million tons.

Record in chicken egg production

Another record recorded by the research was egg production. Around 1.06 billion dozens were produced in the period, an increase of 2.3% in the year and 1.0% in the quarter.

“Since 2020, production has been expanding, because it is an accessible protein and considered a healthy food. A large part of this production (more than 95%) goes to the domestic market. Of the total volume, around 81.9% goes to food and 18.1% to incubation, to replace broilers and laying birds.”says Viscardi.

In the same period, 6.23 billion liters of raw milk were purchased by establishments that operate under some type of health inspection. The volume is equivalent to growth of 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year and 8.6% compared to the previous quarter. Around 2.11 billion liters were purchased in August, the month with the highest intake in the quarter.

Among the tanneries investigated by the research (those that tan at least 5,000 whole units of raw bovine hide per year), 8.84 million pieces of leather were purchased in the 3rd quarter. This means an increase of 9.2% for the year and 4.6% for the quarter.

With information from IBGE Agency