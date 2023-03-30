Students from the Covenant School in Nashville, United States, were surprised this Monday when a woman arrived with two rifles and a pistol and started a shooting that left six people dead.

According to US media reports, the 28-year-old attacker crossed the ground floor of the school and began shooting at children and teachers. Three students aged 8 and 9 died on the spot; as well as three adults aged 60 and 61.

Audrey Hale, 28, identified as a trans person. She was the perpetrator of the shooting in Nashville. Photo: Twitter @MNPDNashville

But it is not the first time that armed subjects break into schools and universities in the United States to provoke a shooting. In factfigures show that this country registers the highest number of massive attacks registered worldwide.



So far in 2013, the authorities have registered 19 shootings in educational institutions that end with at least one wounded or fatality.

A report delivered by the CCN medium and with the participation of Adam Lankford, a professor of Criminal Justice at the University of Alabama, notes that there are common factors for the United States to lead the number of massive attacks.

The report begins by mentioning that the United States historical record says that on average, four or more people are killed in shooting attacks and that there is a greater probability that these occur in colleges and universities.

Recorded shooting in Maryland.

Police cordon off the area due to an attack against the Chinese community.

Information collected also evidences that most of the material actors in these attacks are people with mental illnesses and who generally live, work or study near military installations.

Another fact that caught the attention of the researchers was that Shooting perpetrators bring various firearms, including rifles and pistols, to the scene.

Factor that agrees with the high numbers of arms sales that are marketed in the United States.

People say that approximately 300 million weapons would be circulating throughout the entire United States territory; This is a warning figure considering that there are 319 million inhabitants in that country.

Police guard the area of ​​the attack in California.

This is because federal governments have released restrictions for the purchase of weapons and any citizen can travel through different states buying pistols and rifles.

Lankford also mentions that massacres in the United States can be “contagious.”

Information collected as part of your investigation demonstrates that there is a 13-day window in which colleges and universities are most likely to have shootingsafter the media report a massacre.

This is due to the fact that the context in general and the daily conversations revolve around the event caused days and in fact, it is said that it can generate motivation in people who have had violent ideas.

