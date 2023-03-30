Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

A Toronto woman orders the “vegan menu” on a 10-hour Canada Airlines flight. What she gets is: a bottle of water.

Montreal – Miriam Porter from Toronto actually only wants to fly to Frankfurt from her hometown. But what she experiences on the flight, she probably didn’t expect beforehand. Shortly before the plane took off, the passenger had ordered the “vegan menu” in order to be able to strengthen herself on the ten-hour flight. But all Air Canada then serves her is a small bottle of water. The video of the “vegan menu” works tik tok viral, as reported by 24hamburg.de.

Airline: AirCanada Founding: 1964, Ottawa Head office: Montréal Number of employees: 26,100

A woman orders a vegan menu on a ten-hour flight – the airline serves her water

In general, the airline offered a menu with a total of two courses. But what the vegan version is all about remains a mystery. The woman first posts the “first course” that she was served. What you see on it: just a bottle of water, not a trace of anything to eat far and wide.

Vegan “menu” on the plane: The second course consists of a serviette

But it gets even worse, because the second course puts one on it. Instead of a bottle of water, as in the previous “dish”, this time there is nothing to “eat” at all, but: a serviette, as can be seen on the clip. After all, parts of the flight crew then took pity and decided to help the woman.

“Greetings go out to the friendly flight attendant who got me fruit and rolls from business class.” Because that’s not really intended. There was also excitement on one Flight from New York to Rome where the pilot fell asleep. In Islamabad a pilot did not want to continue flying after an emergency landing because he had finished work.

Vegans are pissed off: “It’s better to have bad service than lose money”

Many users on the Internet – who are obviously vegan themselves – criticize the fact that Porter, as a vegan, did not take his own food with him: “Maybe not so expectant?” writes one user. “I never go anywhere without my own food,” writes another. But she counters: “Before you say, bring your own food, I usually do that, but this time I just didn’t have time to prepare anything.” That’s why she only booked the menu shortly before the flight.

But the majority of users react with incomprehension to the behavior of the airline. Thousands of people commented on the video overall. One finds: “Why would you have to bring your own food? Air Canada should be able to stock vegan, kosher and halal.” Another user notes, “Airlines would rather offer poor service than lose money, it seems.” Most recently, Vueling Airlines drew attention to because a pilot and his crew abandoned the passengers after an explosion on the plane.

Editor’s note: This text has already appeared in the past. He was of particular interest to many readers. That’s why we’re offering it again.

Critics declare: “Book at least 72 hours before flight” special meal

But one user seems to have an answer as to why the vegan menu only consists of a glass of water. She writes, “If you want a special meal on the plane, remember to book it at least 72 hours before your flight.” However, Porter had booked the ticket just 24 hours before departure – and therefore no chance of vegan food.