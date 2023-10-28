United States | White House: Biden has invited China’s Xi to visit the United States

The Chinese president has not yet confirmed his trip to the United States.

United States and China have agreed to try to organize the president Joe Biden and the president Xi Jinping meeting next month.

The issue will be clarified by the publication of the White House from the bulletinwhich details the national security adviser by Jake Sullivan and the Foreign Minister of China Wang Yin about the content of the meeting.

Biden has invited Xi to next month’s Apec meeting in San Francisco. Biden has already said before that he thinks it is possible that the meeting will take place.

Xi has not yet confirmed his attendance. A source from the White House says that the United States will leave confirmation to China, but that the meeting is being prepared anyway.

Wang also met Biden and the foreign minister in the United States by Antony Blinken.

According to the White House Biden emphasized that China and the United States must manage their mutual competition responsibly and maintain an open dialogue and cooperate on global challenges.

A source from the White House says that the US authorities have also expressed their concern about the situation in the Middle East and demanded a more constructive approach to the situation from China.

Relations between China and the United States have been tense for years. Biden and Xi last met in Bali in November last year.