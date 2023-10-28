Jessica Newton is celebrating twice. After winning the Miss Grand International 2023 with Luciana Fuster, this October 26, the Peruvian Camila Díaz was positioned as second finalist in the Miss International 2023. From Vietnamin an interview with La República, the president of the Miss Peru revealed details about the future of the current queen and about Camila Escribns’ preparation for the Miss Universe. The businesswoman also highlighted the good performance of our country in the competitions. She knows all the details.

—Jessica Newton, you have received a medal at the Miss Grand International for your work…

—The directors who have the best management at an international level are rewarded. This year I’m about to win best beauty organization in the world. It is an accumulation of points that is done throughout the year with the competitions. We have won the Miss Grand International and Camila Díaz was second runner-up.

—Does that mean that Peru could win the best beauty organization in 2023 worldwide?

-He Power House It is a distinction for the country that has consistently reached the highest level in all the most important competitions in the world. Now everything depends on Camila Escribns’ participation in the Miss Universe and continuing to add, but now we have a great advantage and it is difficult for them to catch up with us.

—Can Luciana Fuster, after winning Miss Grand, participate in Miss Universe?

—After 2 years she can do whatever she wants. She has an exclusivity contract for 2 years with Miss Grand International and then she will see what she wants for her life. That’s her decision. An example is Camila Escribens. She was top 10 in Miss Grand and now she is going to Miss Universe.

—Would you like to see her participating in that new contest?

—I am happy that Luciana is Miss Grand International, she does not need to go to any other competition to show that she has done an impeccable competition, I would love to see her succeed in Asia, have a career there, to take advantage of these two years. This is her dream and she has fulfilled it.

—When would Luciana Fuster be returning to Peru and what will be her future from now on, could she work on TV again?

—He’s coming back before the New Year, in December, from now on he’ll tour all of Asia. Regarding permits, that will depend on the conversations you have with the international organization. She is already a world queen, from now on we become a link with the organization in Thailand. We can help with her queries, but they are the ones who decide.

—Now the Miss Universe is coming with Camila Escribens. After Luciana Fuster’s triumph, how is the expectation with that contest?

—The most important missologists in the world have followed Peru in recent years. We have grown a lot with the participation of Peru and we fight with more important countries. Camila is doing an extraordinary campaign in different countries. Miss Universe is an international pageant and what we want is to be seen in other countries as well. I see Camila as a spectacular candidate.

—The Miss Grand International has grown in recent years and has lasted more than three hours. According to missologists, it will grow even more…

—Only in the show and stage it has been like 2 million dollars, imagine. One of my dreams would be to bring the Miss Grand International to Peru, to have the representatives of Thailand parade in our country and get to know Peru. I would like more companies to invest, it is important to say that, despite this, we as an organization try to move forward and demonstrate a great presentation at the Slams.

—Jessica, recently Samantha Batallanos revealed that the Miss Grand crown was withdrawn from her in 2020 due to a physical issue. This is true?

—I’m not going to talk about her. If she needs press, she should look for someone else, for me it doesn’t exist. I’m going to sing Thalía’s song: “If I don’t remember, it didn’t happen”, every time someone wants to do press, they go out and invent anything.

—Would the same apply to Magaly? In her evening program she had several criticisms and questioned the Peruvians who celebrated Luciana’s triumph…

—It’s been a while (I haven’t wanted to talk about her). Since I have removed toxic people from my life, I am doing well. I’m in another situation, if four idiots come out to say things, what can I tell you, each one is free to speak; but as they say: “He who criticizes is because something stings him.”