Those who have completed the process to obtain a United States visa or are in the process of obtaining it, know that it is necessary to pay close attention to the details and wait a long time to obtain an appointment at one of the embassies or consulates. Beyond the procedure, once this authorization document is obtained to enter North American territory, care must be taken not to commit some actions that can lead to cancellation.

The US has tough restrictions regarding who can enter the country, but not only to issue the document, but also who can keep or renew it. In this sense, the government of Mexico issued, through an official communication, a series of Recommendations to travelers to avoid falling into acts that could end in visa cancellation, the same ones that apply to citizens of any nation.

Among the reasons that Mexican authorities point out can lead US immigration agents to cancel a tourist visa are: staying in the country longer than authorized; providing false information to a customs and border protection officer; use the SENTRI lane without being authorized, that is, the one intended for an accelerated border crossing; if a crime is committed in the United States; if the visa is lost and the corresponding authorities are not notified. But they are not the only reasons, some less common ones are detailed below.

Actions that may lead to cancellation of US visa

In addition to what has already been mentioned, the Mexican government also emphasizes other actions that could lead to visa cancellation, For example:

Traveling to the United States with prohibited items such as weapons, explosives, drugs or for wanting to deposit sums of money greater than US$10,000 without declaring them. It is also not allowed to declare that you are a US citizen without being one.or provide the visa for another person to try to enter the territory.

These actions could lead to the cancellation of your visa

It is not allowed to use the tourist visa for lucrative purposes, such as working or buying merchandise to resell in Mexico or any other country. The authorities will sanction those who help illegal people cross into the United States.

Those who wish to study in the North American territory must apply for a visa as a student at the consulate or embassy. The tourist visa does not provide this authorization. It is also not valid to enroll minors in schools in the United States.

If you have a judicial process pending before a federal, state or local court in the United States, you must attend the hearing and resolve the case before leaving the country.

If you want a child to be born in the United States It is necessary not only to inform the authorities but also to make sure that you meet all your own expenses. Failure to do so and accepting help from the Medicare program can lead to the cancellation of the visa..

If you wish to travel to the United States By car you must have insurance and valid license plates, in addition to following the traffic rules of the places where you will drive.

Some medications can be considered narcotics in North American territory and, therefore, its entry is prohibited, so it is always necessary to carry the doctor's prescription.