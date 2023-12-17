The Peruvian singer Star Torres He is a figure in the world of the music industry who has preferred to keep his family life away from the screens. However, the former vocalist of Corazón Serrano was encouraged to present her mother, named Leticia, for the first time on national television, through tears, last Saturday, December 16. In this note, she knows how this emotional moment was experienced in which her mother also dedicated a few words to her daughter.

How was the presentation of Estrella Torres' mother in front of the cameras?

Star Torres reached the latest edition of 'Which is the real one?'. The performer participated in a sequence in which the guest contestants, Leysi Suárez, Katia Palma and Jean Paul Santamaría, had to guess which of the three ladies on stage was her real mother.

Given this, the former vocalist of Corazón Serrano went through each of the ladies in front of her singing 'Love cannot be forgotten', the emblematic song of the duo Pimpinela. Then, she burst into tears as she stood next to her mother, whom she hugged through tears. After that, the host of the program, Adolfo Aguilar, invited the woman to dedicate a few words to her heir.

“I'm super proud of her. I feel very blessed that you are my daughter. I love you,” she said.Star He also spoke and broke down: “I can't stop thanking my mother so much and asking her: 'Please don't ever die on me'“.

What happened to Estrella Torres' father and what did she say about him?

Estrella Torres' father, Juan Torres, died when she was 16 years old and from that age, she assumed responsibility for her home. In 'Which is the real one?', the singer remembered it: “It breaks my heart a lot because you don't know how helpless I am to not have him here and for him to see everything I've grown… I know he's always there and he's watching me,” she said.

