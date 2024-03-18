Milett Figueroa has captured the full attention of the Argentine and Peruvian press after the rumor spread that she ended her romantic relationship with Marcelo Tinelli. Although the model and the driver have indicated that nothing is happening in her romance, the media does not believe the word of both. Now, Milett arrived in Lima and the program 'Love and fire' He did not hesitate to ask her if she is single. Given this, Figueroa broke her silence.

What did Milett Figueroa say about her relationship with Marcelo Tinelli?

Milett Figueroa arrived in our country and a reporter from the program 'Amor y fuego' did not hesitate to approach her to ask if her romance with her was over. Marcelo Tinelli. In this regard, the Peruvian model broke her silence.

“Happy to return to my country for a few days to fulfill some commitments, so I'm going to visit them ('Amor y Fuego),” Milett said initially. “There is no separation with (Marcelo Tinelli), we are well in the relationship and we have to enjoy love, we do not separate. I never talk about the relationship, the truth is that I prefer to enjoy and be happy,” Figueroa clarified. It should be noted that the Peruvian model was seen with the ring that Marcelo gave her as a symbol of love.

Then, Milett told why he is in Lima and how long he will stay: “I came here for a work commitment, I am going to stay 10 to 12 days and I will return on March 31 for his (Marcelo) birthday.” .

“We are both working, he is now in Mexico recording a series… At any time I will come with Marcelo to Peru,” he added.

Does Marcelo Tinelli not want to marry Milett Figueroa?

Marcelo Tinelli He ruled out plans to marry or start a family with Milett Figueroa. During a conversation with journalist Ángel de Brito for the 'LAM' program, Marcelo denied the rumors that pointed to an engagement with the Peruvian.

“I'm not going to get married now, I'm not thinking about that. No, no interest in having children at the moment,” said Tinelli.

Why didn't Marcelo Tinelli go to the Milett Figueroa show at Argentina Fashion Week?

Milett Figueroa participated in the Argentina Fashion Week. At this event, which highlights the best fall-winter 2024 collections from important designers from that country, the Peruvian model was in charge of closing the catwalk wearing a wedding dress by Verónica de la Canal.

The Peruvian girl's boyfriend, Marcelo Tinelli, was the big absentee at this fashion event. Given this, Milett explained why the TV host did not accompany her. “He had to come, but he had a commitment and it was complicated. He thought it was going to be at night, but it was in the afternoon, so unfortunately he couldn't accompany us, but surely he will be able to another time,” he told Caras.