Retail pharmacies will be able to offer abortion pills in the United States thanks to a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to what the firms GenBioPro and Danco Laboratories, makers of the abortion pill mifepristone, have reported in separate communications. quoted by The New York Times. The FDA has not made any statement explaining that regulatory change, but instead plans to update its policy on its website and has previously communicated it to companies.

More than half of abortions in the United States are performed with these pills, which are administered in the first trimester of pregnancy. The FDA’s decision facilitates access to the same months after the Supreme Court struck down abortion as a constitutional right throughout the country and sent its regulation to the States.

The FDA has already removed the requirement that abortion pills be received in person by healthcare professionals in face-to-face visits. He did it first because of the pandemic and then permanently removed that requirement. Thus, the recipe by video, telephone or internet made its way. Despite this, the marketing channels for the pills were restricted to certified physicians, clinics and limited mail order and it was not possible to dispense them in the large retail pharmacy chains.

Requirements

The sale will continue to be subject to a prescription and some other logistical and regulatory compliance requirements that can complicate rapid arrival at pharmacies, especially those of large chains. Additionally, state regulations make the pills illegal in many states. The decision to market them or not will also depend on the judgment they make about how the decision will be perceived by their customers.

Evan Masingill, CEO of GenBioPro, maker of generic mifepristone, said in a statement cited by local media: “Today’s FDA announcement expands access to drugs that are essential for reproductive autonomy and is a step in the right direction.” that is especially needed to increase access to abortion care.” He adds: “Despite expert judgment from the FDA, some states have restricted access to abortion care, so unfortunately today’s announcement will not provide equal access to all.”

For its part, in another statement cited by Axios, Danco Laboratories says: “At a time when people across the country are having difficulty obtaining abortion services, this amendment is vitally important to expand access to abortion services. with drugs and will provide healthcare professionals with an additional method to offer their patients a safe and effective option to terminate an early pregnancy.”