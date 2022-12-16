United States | The police officer who shot a 28-year-old woman in Texas was convicted of manslaughter

Aaron Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson three years ago in Forth Worth, Texas.

In October 2019 28 year old By Atatiana Jefferson shot by the police Aaron Dean has been found guilty of murder, they say CBS and CNN. The maximum penalty for the crime in Texas is 20 years in prison.

Dean was originally charged with murder, but a judge told jurors Wednesday they could consider a manslaughter verdict, according to CBS.

Dean shot through a window in Jefferson, Texas on October 12, 2019, after he went to check on a house because of an unlocked front door. Dean told the court that he believed the house was being burglarized. Jefferson, who was in the house with his nephew, had heard noises from outside his house and took out his gun.

In court weighed in on whether Dean saw the gun before he opened fire, according to CBS. Dean claimed that he saw the barrel of the gun pointed at him and therefore fired at Jefferson. His lawyer Bob Gill said in his closing argument that Dean had the right to self-defense.

However, according to the prosecutor, Dean did not notify the police that the police were there or give Jefferson a chance to obey orders or put his hands up. Dean’s body camera footage showed him firing at Jefferson a second after he told him to put his hands in the air.

It turned out in court that the door of the house had actually been left open so that the cart left by the hamburgers that Jefferson’s nephew had burned would have left the apartment.

of CBS according to Aaron Dean, he had graduated from the police academy a year before the shooting incident and quit working for the police two days after. Soon after, he was charged with murder.

The dark-skinned Jefferson died about seven months before the black one of George Floyd the death at the hands of the police sparked global protests.