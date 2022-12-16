Judge Juan Carlos Checkley accepted the request made by the Prosecutor’s Office and considered that the former Peruvian president could escape if he is released, while the investigation against him progresses. Castillo is accused of rebellion for ordering the dissolution of Congress and the reordering of the judicial branch. Now, he will have to wait in jail until he finishes his process.

“There is a concrete flight risk,” were the words read by Judge Juan Carlos Checkley, of the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation, which is a chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice.

The togado considered that it is possible that the former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo would flee the country if he is released, and for this reason he ordered 18 months of preventive detention against him. The main argument put forward by the judge to say that Castillo can escape is that on December 7, the then president was captured when he was trying to get to the Mexican Embassy to seek political asylum. To this, Checkley classified it as an arrest in “criminal flagrante delicto”.

The judge took into account the statements that Castillo ordered his driver to take him to the Mexican Embassy. In addition, he relied on what has been said publicly by both the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador; like his chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard. In one of his daily morning audiences, López Obrador said that Castillo “spoke to the office (of the Presidency) to let them know that he was going to the Embassy and was going to request asylum,” for which the Mexican president ordered his foreign minister to ” open the door” to Castillo.

In addition, the Mexican ambassador in Lima visited the Peruvian leftist in the detention center where he has been since December 7. Pablo Monroy went to the Special Operations Directorate (Diroes) of the Police, as the Mexican Foreign Minister himself, Marcelo Ebrard, said.

Ambassador Pablo Monroy reports to me from Lima that he was able to meet with Pedro Castillo at the Penitentiary Center at 1:20 p.m. He found him physically well and in the company of his lawyer. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) December 8, 2022



Given all this evidence, the judge determined that “the danger of escape (from Castillo) has not faded, but rather remains latent over time.” Thus, he rejected the arguments of the defense of the former president, who denied that Castillo sought Mexican asylum.

