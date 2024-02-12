





05:33 Catalonia faces a historic drought that is transforming the landscape and affecting daily life. © France 24

Catalonia faces a historic drought that is transforming the landscape and affecting daily life. From the Sau Reservoir to the agricultural areas of Miralcamp, the scarcity of water is evident. In cities like Cabrera d'Anoia, daily cuts are a reality. Meanwhile, the Catalan Government is looking for innovative solutions, including the importation of water by sea. This report by Elise Gazengel and Maud Watine addresses the challenges and responses to this water crisis.