It is a fact that the largest messaging platform today is WhatsApp, which has progressed from having a minimal cost to download to being free due to being bought by Goal a few years ago. And now, after quite some time, it finally seems that it will have its face lift.

According to what has been said in reports, there will be a change in the interface of the application on both iOS and Android, but it seems that this implementation will first be added to Apple devices with the latest operating system update. It is still in the beta phase, but certain users have already been able to try it and it seems that there is a positive change.

Here you can check it:

Something worth mentioning is that it seems to have an adaptation so that the interface resembles what we have in Facebook and so that it feels like an encompassing of Goal. It will undoubtedly be something necessary for the platform, since it has remained with the same look for many years and thus it could continue to be the leader of the messaging.

As mentioned, it is a beta. So it could take several months to release or be scrapped at the end of the day.

Via: wabetainfo

Editor’s note: Wow, a change is needed to the application, so it would be appreciated if you add it soon.